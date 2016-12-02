U.S. home builder confidence improves in May
A private gauge of U.S. home builder sentiment unexpectedly rose in May to its second strongest level since the housing bust nearly a decade ago, as the existing supply of homes remained tight.
MOSCOW Russia's central bank is unlikely to cut its key interest rate earlier than the first or second quarter of next year, governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.
Speaking in parliament, Nabiullina said the bank's monetary policy remained moderately tight. If it were to be eased, the rouble would weaken and inflation would accelerate, Nabiullina said.
(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Polina Devitt)
A private gauge of U.S. home builder sentiment unexpectedly rose in May to its second strongest level since the housing bust nearly a decade ago, as the existing supply of homes remained tight.
WASHINGTON Major U.S. multinationals are pushing the Trump administration to deepen the tax break it has already tentatively proposed on $2.6 trillion in corporate profits being held offshore, a key piece in Washington's intricate tax reform puzzle.