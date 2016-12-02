MOSCOW Russia's central bank is unlikely to cut its key interest rate earlier than the first or second quarter of next year, governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

Speaking in parliament, Nabiullina said the bank's monetary policy remained moderately tight. If it were to be eased, the rouble would weaken and inflation would accelerate, Nabiullina said.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Polina Devitt)