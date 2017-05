Aeroflot aircrafts are seen at Sheremetyevo International Airport outside Moscow, Russia, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW Russian state airline Aeroflot (AFLT.MM) said on Thursday it had rejected an offer to acquire struggling competitor Transaero (TAER.MM) after its rival's shareholders failed to present proposals for a sale of a 75-percent stake on time.

Last month, Aeroflot said it would acquire a 75-percent stake in debt-laden Transaero.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)