KRASNOYARSK, Russia - Three 10-year-old hippopotamuses, Zlat, Yana and Aida, are the main attraction at a Russian family circus where they roll over, play ball and stack their bodies on each other.

Their handler Tofik Akhnudov said The Hippopotamus Show is unique and the tricks the hippos perform cannot be seen anywhere else.

"I just want to say that this is the only show of its kind in the whole world," said Akhnudov, who has worked with hippos since 1979.

The animals, a male and two females, came from an Israeli safari park. They were aggressive initially but are now used to performing, he added.

Akhnudov travels with his show across Russia, Eastern Europe and Asia.