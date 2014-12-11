MOSCOW Two Russian oil firms ruled themselves out on Thursday of buying the country's sixth-largest oil producer, Bashneft (BANE.MM), suggesting that the company may remain under state control for some time.

Russian conglomerate Sistema (AFKS.MM) transferred its ownership in Bashneft to the state this week to comply with a court ruling that said its privatisation had been unlawful.

The state has said it plans to conduct a public sale of Bashneft, stirring speculation over who will buy Russia's fastest growing oil company by output.

Major industry players such as Lukoil (LKOH.MM), Rosneft (ROSN.MM) and Novatek's co-owner Gennady Timchenko (NVTK.MM) have already denied any interest.

Surgutneftegas, Russia's No. 3 oil producer pumping around 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) -- a 10th of Russia's total -- is also not interested in buying Bashneft, Deputy CEO Alexander Rezyapov told reporters.

In addition, Independent Petroleum Company (IPC), led by a former Rosneft CEO Eduard Khudainatov, said in emailed comments that it had not considered making a bid for Bashneft.

"IPC has never considered and is not currently considering buying Bashneft shares," it said.

Bashneft grew more than 4 percent last year, extracting more than 16 million tonnes of oil (320,000 bpd). It pumps around 380,000 bpd and plans to increase production to around 19 million tonnes next year.

Asked who IPC thought would be the best owner for Bashneft, a private firm or the state, the company replied: "Given the current economic environment, keeping Bashneft shares within state property for a certain time would be more effective."

Russia has witnessed a sharp slowdown in economic growth this year, fueled by worries about slumping oil prices and Moscow's deteriorating relations with the West over Ukraine.

IPC did not elaborate on whether it meant a state company or was referring to the Federal Agency for State Property Management, which now owns almost 72 percent of Bashneft.

Kirill Molodtsov, Russia's deputy energy minister, told reporters on Thursday that Bashneft was being valued.

"We are interested in its current stable operations. It is important for us that the (oil) production volumes Bashneft reported this year will continue next year," he said.

Sistema's chairman Vladimir Yevtushenkov was put under house arrest in September for alleged money laundering in the $2.5 billion deal that saw his conglomerate take control of Bashneft in 2009 -- a fresh blow to Russia's investment climate.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Denis Pinchuk, editing by Elizabeth Piper and Crispian Balmer)