An employee walks down stairs at Bashneft - Novoil refinery in the city of Ufa, Russia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

The logo of Russia's Rosneft oil company is pictured at the central processing facility of the Rosneft-owned Priobskoye oil field outside the West Siberian city of Nefteyugansk, Russia, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has signed an order selling a controlling stake in oil firm Bashneft (BANE.MM) to Rosneft (ROSN.MM), Russian news agencies quoted him as saying on Monday.

The order envisages Rosneft paying 329.69 billion roubles ($5.30 billion) for the 50.0755-percent Bashneft stake before Oct. 14, Interfax quoted Medvedev as saying at a meeting with his deputies.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Maria Kiselyova)