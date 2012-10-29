A logo of Russian state oil firm Rosneft is seen at its office in Moscow, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW British oil giant BP (BP.L) is set to exit its stake in the TNK-BP TNBP.MM joint venture ahead of the AAR consortium of tycoons, when they sell out to state-controlled Rosneft (ROSN.MM), a source close to Rosneft told Reuters on Monday.

BP has struck a deal to sell its stake in the joint venture, Russia's third-largest crude producer, after a nine-year partnership with the consortium of Soviet-born billionaires known as AAR.

Under the deal Rosneft will pay $27 billion in cash and stock for BP's stake, giving the British company a share of around 20 percent in the state-owned oil giant.

Rosneft signed a memorandum of understanding to buy out the AAR consortium for $28 billion in cash in a separate transaction. The two deals are independent of each other. Analysts have previously said that this leaves the businessmen behind AAR with weakened negotiating power and Rosneft firmly in the driving seat.

Interfax reported on Friday that Rosneft can buy AAR's stake only after it completes a similar deal with BP, citing a source familiar with the text of an agreement between Rosneft and BP.

"If you look how the process has started, Rosneft first began dealing with BP. And, obviously, the deal with BP is in a more advanced stage than with AAR. Of course, BP should get money first," the source close to Rosneft said.

Analysts said the sequence of deal closures is unlikely to change the structure of the AAR deal.

"The possibility of changing the publicly announced deal's conditions is very low and, in my opinion, may happen only if there is a force majeure, such as a rapid oil price fall, for example" said Denis Borisov, an analyst with Nomos.

Borisov added that he thinks the multibillion payment to AAR might be split into several transactions, given the amount.

"It is a huge deal - it is unlikely the payments (will) come in one go," Borisov said.

Rosneft is in talks with banks on arranging financing of the deal, sources have said.

BP has said it hopes their half of the deal will close in the first half of next year. Rosneft also said it expected the BP deal "to occur... in the first half of 2013".

AAR, which represents Mikhail Fridman, German Khan, Len Blavatnik and Viktor Vekselberg, declined comment.

Alfa Bank, where Fridman and Khan are shareholders, is looking into buying foreign banking assets.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; additional reporting by Katya Golubkova and Megan Davies; Writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Keiron Henderson)