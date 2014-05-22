The two obscure companies that bungled Putin's hospital-building project were part-owned by two of the president's longtime associates, corporate records show.

One was Rosmodulstroi, set up to build and own a module factory. Nikolai Shamalov and Dmitry Gorelov, the Putin associates, each owned 10 percent of the business, according to the company's founding documents. Russian businessman Sergei Kolesnikov also had a 10 percent stake, according to the documents.

A company called Rosinvest held the biggest stake: 50 percent of shares, corporate records show. Kolesnikov alleges Putin was the ultimate beneficiary of Rosinvest, a claim the Kremlin has denied. (Rosinvest disposed of its holding in 2011. That same year, Gorelov and Shamalov raised their stakes to 25 percent each, according to corporate filings.)

Three other Russian businessmen owned the remaining 20 percent of Rosmodustroi when it was set up. Two of them were businessmen from St. Petersburg, Vladimir Vasiliev, head of a construction company, and Oleg Medoev, head of a real estate company. They each owned 5 percent of Rosmodulstroi, according to the company's founding documents. And a 10 percent stake was held by Vadim Mozhaev, a Russian executive at Siemens, the German company that supplied high-tech scanners and other equipment to hospitals in Putin's grand health project.

Mozhaev left Siemens in 2010 and became head of DEZZ, a Russian government agency overseeing Putin's hospital project. He said his appointment to DEZZ had no connection to his interests in Rosmodulstroi or UK Modul, another company involved in the hospital project. He said that when he joined DEZZ he disposed of all his shareholdings. "Formally I had to transfer it (his shareholdings), so that there wouldn't be a conflict of interests," he said.

UK Modul was a company set up by the same owners as Rosmodulstroi to manage the module factory and handle contracts for supplying the modules to Putin's hospital project.

Both Rosmodulstroi and UK Modul were registered on December 28, 2006, each listing the same people as shareholders. In corporate documents held by Kolesnikov and reviewed by Reuters, both companies gave the same address in St. Petersburg.

Also located at that address is a company called Petromed - the same firm that supplied scanners to Putin's new hospitals, as detailed in the first story in this series. Gorelov and Kolesnikov are among Petromed's investors, corporate documents show.

The two hospital-building companies eventually ran into financial difficulties. UK Modul went under in 2012. One reason it had so little money left was that it had lent $9 million to its sibling company, Rosmodulstroi. That sum was never repaid.

Rosmodulstroi's accounts show that as of the end of 2012, its debts exceeded assets by $27 million, and it recorded a loss of $16 million. A small debtor began bankruptcy proceedings against Rosmodulstroi in June 2011 that continue.

Russian taxpayers footed the bill left behind by Putin's associates. Rosmodulstroi was acquired in July 2013 by the state-owned conglomerate Russian Technologies - the parent organization of one of the two state agencies that awarded the hospital contracts.

