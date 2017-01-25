Dollar firms against sterling, euro amid political uncertainties
TOKYO The dollar firmed on Tuesday, taking back ground against the euro and sterling which were pressured by political uncertainties in the UK and eurozone.
MOSCOW Russian banks made profit of 930 billion roubles ($15.66 billion) in 2016, versus profits of 192 billion roubles a year earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday.
Russian banks' assets shrunk by 3.5 percent last year but rose by 1.9 percent when currency effects were stripped out, the central bank added.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning,; editing by Katya Golubkova)
FRANKFURT Euro zone growth may be improving but inflation remains subdued and still requires substantial stimulus, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday, tempering expectations for the bank's June 8 policy meeting.