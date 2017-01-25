A man uses a cash dispenser to receive roubles in central Moscow, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW Russian banks made profit of 930 billion roubles ($15.66 billion) in 2016, versus profits of 192 billion roubles a year earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Russian banks' assets shrunk by 3.5 percent last year but rose by 1.9 percent when currency effects were stripped out, the central bank added.

