MOSCOW Russian consumer price inflation will slow down by the end of this year, central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina told parliament on Friday.

Nabiullina also said that rouble volatility has decreased, and that the banking system is stable. She said she saw Russia's potential economic growth at less than 1.5-2 percent.

