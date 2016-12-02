S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite hit record-highs
The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 touched record highs in late morning trading on Monday as a rise in oil prices boosted energy stocks and investors shrugged off the impact of a global cyber attack.
MOSCOW Russian consumer price inflation will slow down by the end of this year, central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina told parliament on Friday.
Nabiullina also said that rouble volatility has decreased, and that the banking system is stable. She said she saw Russia's potential economic growth at less than 1.5-2 percent.
NEW YORK Commodity-linked stocks and world currencies got a lift on Monday from a surge in crude oil prices after major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia said they would extend oil supply cuts into 2018.