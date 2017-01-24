Dollar firms against sterling, euro amid political uncertainties
TOKYO The dollar firmed on Tuesday, taking back ground against the euro and sterling which were pressured by political uncertainties in the UK and eurozone.
MOSCOW An economic recovery and low inflation mean the Russian central bank could ease monetary policy, but there are risks from hurried decisions on cutting rates, central bank official Igor Dmitriev said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Alexander Winning; editing Jack Stubbs)
TOKYO The dollar firmed on Tuesday, taking back ground against the euro and sterling which were pressured by political uncertainties in the UK and eurozone.
FRANKFURT Euro zone growth may be improving but inflation remains subdued and still requires substantial stimulus, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday, tempering expectations for the bank's June 8 policy meeting.