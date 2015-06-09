A coat of arms of the Russia's Central Bank is pictured in the bank's press room in Moscow, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW Russia's central bank is expected to cut its main lending rate by 100 basis points next week as inflation drops and an economic downturn worsens, but a recent plunge in the ruble means the bank may refrain from a sharper rate reduction.

The central bank has already slashed the key rate by 450 basis points (bps) to 12.5 percent in 2015, unwinding the bulk of an emergency 650 bps rate hike in December, when panic gripped Russian financial markets.

"The inflation concerns are past their peak and the economy is showing no signs of bottoming out. All of that points to further easing," said Neil Shearing, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

Inflation eased from a peak of 16.9 percent in March to 15.8 percent in May, while gross domestic product fell by 4.2 percent year-on-year in April, the largest monthly fall since 2009.

All 24 economists polled by Reuters predicted the bank would cut the key rate from its current level of 12.5 percent, with forecasts ranging from a cut of 50 bps to 150 bps.

"The slight wrinkle is the ruble which has come off sharply in the past month. That will temper some of the impetus for rate cuts," Shearing said.

The ruble is down more than 11 percent against the U.S. dollar since mid-May, when the central bank started buying foreign currency on the market to replenish its reserves - a policy shift that has led some analysts to expect a more cautious approach to rate cuts.

"Had the central bank not pushed for a weaker ruble through other measures, we would have seen larger cuts at the next meeting," said Simon Quijano-Evans at Commerzbank.

The bank's governor Elvira Nabiullina let slip last week that she could not say "how big the cut" in the key rate would be. She also warned of the dangers of cutting interest rates too fast.

Former finance minister Alexei Kudrin said last week it would be better to hold rates this month given still high inflation and the risk of further ruble weakness.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of 24 economists on Tuesday was for a cut of 100 bps, less than a 150 bps cut at the central bank's previous rate meeting on April 30.

(Editing by Jason Bush and Hugh Lawson)