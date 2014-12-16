MOSCOW Russia's central bank said it had increased the maximum amount of funds available at a one-week repurchase agreement auction on Tuesday to 3.670 trillion rubles ($55.67 billion).

The bank said in a statement, however, that it continued to maintain a conservative approach to providing ruble liquidity - part of its strategy to prevent speculators betting against the rouble.

