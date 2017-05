SOCHI, Russia - Braving cold temperatures, Russian Orthodox Christians ran into the Black Sea on Tuesday to mark Epiphany.

Some 3,000 people headed to the beach of the resort city after prayers at the Holy Trinity Cathedral as part of celebrations involving worshippers taking off their clothes and diving into the water.

Those who partake believe the bathing symbolically washes off their sins, and many also say the dip is good for their health.