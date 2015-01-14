U.S. government posts $182 billion surplus in April
WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday.
MOSCOW The Russian Finance Ministry is ready to provide funds for some of the country's top banks and will make decisions on supporting other financial institutions later, a senior ministry official said on Wednesday.
Alexei Moiseev, a deputy finance minister, said Gazprombank, VTB and Russian Agriculture Bank, or Rosselkhozbank, will get cash from the sale of ministry's domestic treasury bonds.
A decision on supporting other banks will be made on an individual basis, Moiseev said, after taking into consideration their 2014 financial results.
He added that Gazprombank could receive some 70 billion rubles ($1.06 billion).
(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
MEXICO CITY Mexico made a pitch to U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday to uphold the NAFTA trade deal, arguing that unwinding economic integration would hurt both nations, damaging U.S. exports, risking American jobs and hitting consumers north of the border.