Wall St. flat as Fed meet kicks off; Nasdaq hits record
Wall Street was little changed on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite edging lower after eking out another record high, as the Federal Reserve's meeting kicks off.
MOSCOW The Russian central bank sees no need to provide additional liquidity to the foreign exchange market at the moment, the bank's first deputy governor, Ksenia Yudayeva, said on Tuesday at a press conference on the country's financial stability.
This signals that the bank is comfortable with the current rouble rate, which is now about 40 percent weaker against the dollar than a year ago. On Tuesday, the rouble traded at 54.37 against the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX
Speaking at the same conference, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said he expected that Russia's sovereign credit rating would be upgraded within 12 months.
(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya, writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
Wall Street was little changed on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite edging lower after eking out another record high, as the Federal Reserve's meeting kicks off.
TOKYO/SYDNEY In February 2015, bankers working on Japan's biggest IPO in three decades woke to news that left them shaken. Their client had just closed a multi-billion dollar deal - but had kept them firmly out of the loop.