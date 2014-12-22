MOSCOW The Russian central bank said on Monday it had set a limit for its overnight forex swap operations at $10 billion for Dec. 22 to alleviate a shortage of rubles in the money market.

The bank said a week ago that it would extend the limit on forex swap operations to an equivalent of $2 billion a day for Dec. 15-21, but on Friday it said it was increasing that limit to $10 billion.

