MOSCOW Easing consumer price inflation in Russia could allow the central bank to cut interest rates when it meets on April 30, Interfax news agency quoted Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev as saying on Wednesday.

Annual inflation was running at 16.9 percent in March, a 13-year high. Government and central bank officials have said that was the peak and that prices should stabilize with inflation easing to 11 percent by year-end.

"I believe that the central bank has an opportunity to reduce its key rate in late April due to a slowdown in inflation," Interfax cited Ulyukayev as saying.

The benchmark one-week repo rate stands currently at 14 percent RUCBIR=ECI.

