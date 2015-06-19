Trump says actively considering breaking up big banks: Bloomberg TV
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
MOSCOW Russian Natural Resources Minister Sergei Donskoi said on Friday his ministry was considering toughening the conditions for foreign companies operating in Russia if Western sanctions are extended, RIA news agency reported.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
BEIJING China's factory sector lost momentum in April, with growth slowing to its weakest pace in seven months as domestic and export demand faltered, a private survey showed on Tuesday.