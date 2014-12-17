BERLIN The German government is closely monitoring developments in Russia but does not believe that sanctions alone are responsible for the recent turmoil in the economy there, Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said on Wednesday.

"The German government is carefully watching the developments," spokesman Steffen Seibert told a news conference. "We believe that there are a number of reasons behind Russia's economic and currency crisis. It is not exclusively or even primarily the sanctions but completely other reasons."

Asked about U.S. plans to deliver military equipment to Ukraine, Seibert said: "All I can say is that the German position has not changed. It is clear. The delivery of lethal military equipment is not on the agenda. We have always said this conflict cannot be solved militarily and we don't want to promote the illusion that this might be possible."

