MOSCOW Russia's inflation rate could be brought below 10 percent in January of next year if the correct budget policy is implemented, a senior Finance Ministry official said on Friday.

Annual inflation is currently running at over 15 percent in Russia, as a weaker rouble has pushed prices up. The central bank has said it aims to bring inflation below 10 percent by the end of January 2016.

