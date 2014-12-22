Russian rouble and the U.S. dollar bank notes are seen in this illustration picture taken in Moscow, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW The Russian ruble has extended its daily against the U.S. dollar on Monday thanks to foreign currency sales by exporters ahead of tax payments.

At 1208 GMT, the rouble was up 5.9 percent against the dollar at 55.13 RUBUTSTN=MCX and also 6.6 percent firmer at 67.67 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

(Reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Lidia Kelly)