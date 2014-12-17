Oil dips, on course for biggest weekly drop in a month
LONDON Oil prices edged lower on Friday, on course for the biggest weekly drop in a month, over doubts that an OPEC-led production cut will restore balance to an oversupplied market.
MOSCOW Russia's Finance Ministry is already selling foreign exchange on the market, Interfax news agency said on Wednesday, quoting a source.
Earlier on Wednesday the Finance Ministry said it was starting to sell its leftover foreign-currency stock and that it considered the ruble to be undervalued.
The ministry did not elaborate in its statement on which stock it was selling, or how much.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
LONDON Oil prices edged lower on Friday, on course for the biggest weekly drop in a month, over doubts that an OPEC-led production cut will restore balance to an oversupplied market.
LONDON The euro zone economy bounded into the second quarter with strong broad-based growth, according to a survey showing businesses increased activity at the fastest rate for six years as new orders stayed robust.