U.S. government posts $182 billion surplus in April
WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday.
MOSCOW Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that many countries believed it was impossible to artificially regulate oil prices.
Speaking ahead of a meeting with President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela, an OPEC member, Novak said prices are market-driven. Maduro is trying to persuade fellow OPEC states to prop up the sinking market.
"Many countries agree that any artificial action to change the situation on the (energy) market is impossible," Novak said.
"Volatile prices are part of market conditions."
(Reporting by Ekaterina Golubkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)
MEXICO CITY Mexico made a pitch to U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday to uphold the NAFTA trade deal, arguing that unwinding economic integration would hurt both nations, damaging U.S. exports, risking American jobs and hitting consumers north of the border.