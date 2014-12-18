Yahoo's first-quarter revenue jumps 22 percent
Yahoo Inc reported a 22.1 percent increase in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, ahead of the sale of its core internet business to Verizon Communications Inc .
MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the government had to take additional measures to forge economic stability.
"There have been results but the government must take other measures," he told his annual end-of-the-year news conference, adding that the central bank was not the only body responsible for the economic situation.
U.S. President Donald Trump promised on Tuesday to defend American dairy farmers who have been hurt by Canada’s protectionist trade practices, during a visit to the cheese-making state of Wisconsin.