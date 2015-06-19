ST PETERSBURG, Russia Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday Western countries must not meddle in Moscow's affairs and that no one should speak to Russia through ultimatums.

"We are in fact being told that the United States know better what we need. Let us define our own interests and our needs ourselves," Putin told an economic forum. "We should not be spoken to in the language of ultimatums."

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Writing by Maria Kiselyova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)