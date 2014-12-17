MOSCOW The Russian government and central bank have agreed on ways to tackle problems on the foreign exchange market, Interfax quoted a Kremlin economic aide as saying on Wednesday.

The adviser, Andrei Belousov, said some of what he called "consolidated actions" were agreed at a meeting hosted by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Tuesday, but he did not give any further details.

