Oil dips, on course for biggest weekly drop in a month
LONDON Oil prices edged lower on Friday, on course for the biggest weekly drop in a month, over doubts that an OPEC-led production cut will restore balance to an oversupplied market.
MOSCOW The Russian government and central bank have agreed on ways to tackle problems on the foreign exchange market, Interfax quoted a Kremlin economic aide as saying on Wednesday.
The adviser, Andrei Belousov, said some of what he called "consolidated actions" were agreed at a meeting hosted by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Tuesday, but he did not give any further details.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)
LONDON Oil prices edged lower on Friday, on course for the biggest weekly drop in a month, over doubts that an OPEC-led production cut will restore balance to an oversupplied market.
LONDON The euro zone economy bounded into the second quarter with strong broad-based growth, according to a survey showing businesses increased activity at the fastest rate for six years as new orders stayed robust.