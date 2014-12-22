U.S. labor costs accelerate in first quarter
WASHINGTON U.S. labor costs recorded their biggest gain since 2007 in the first quarter, suggesting wage growth was picking up as the labor market nears full employment.
MOSCOW Russia's Sberbank (SBER.MM), the country's largest lender, denied a report on Monday from RIA news agency that it had suspended taking new requests for auto loans and mortgages, its Chief Financial Officer Alexander Morozov told Reuters.
"Information on the suspension of (retail clients credit) is not true," Morozov said, adding that the bank continues to see mortgages as a priority and that its subsidiary Cetelem grants auto loans.
RIA news agency reported earlier on Monday, citing a person at the bank's call-centre, that Sberbank suspended until the end of February the taking of new requests from retail clients on loans for automobiles and mortgages.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Polina Devitt, Editing by Thomas Grove)
WASHINGTON U.S. labor costs recorded their biggest gain since 2007 in the first quarter, suggesting wage growth was picking up as the labor market nears full employment.
LONDON Concern about global trade and U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" policies kept appetite for risky assets in check on Friday, setting world stocks on the path to a sluggish end to what will be their sixth straight month of gains.