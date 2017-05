North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the newly built Wisong Scientists Residential District in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang October 14, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will attend celebrations to commemorate the end of World War Two in Moscow.

Lavrov said the heads of 26 countries have confirmed their attendance at the May 9 celebrations which mark the 70th anniversary of the end of the war.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova and Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Thomas Grove)