Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich speaks during an interview at the Reuters Russia Investment summit in Moscow, Russia, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW Russia's government has reached a consensus that spending cuts, not higher taxes, are the best way to stabilize government finances hit by low oil prices, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Tuesday.

"Over two years our expenditure will be in line with the new equilibrium (oil price) level," he told the Reuters Russia Investment Summit. "We will have to be more tough in several areas."

Russia is basing its budget on the assumption that the oil price will stay at around $50 and wants to avoid running large deficits at this level, he said.

Russia is searching for ways to fill a budget hole caused by the plunge in world prices of oil, Russia's major export and a crucial source of tax revenues.

The Finance Ministry recently proposed raising an extraction tax on oil companies and is considering other taxes, but Dvorkovich said there was only limited scope for such revenue-boosting measures.

"Various tax innovations are being discussed, but we've said we will do this carefully so as not to allow a contraction in the oil and gas industry." Dvorkovich said at the Summit, held at the Reuters office in Moscow.

"With regard to taxes, there's little you can do here as it will have a negative effect and reduce the tax base even more."

Dvorkovich is a pro-market economist long opposed to higher taxes. However, several government departments are resisting cuts to major areas such as social security and defense.

Dvorkovich said that state investment programs would bear the brunt of cuts to begin with, but discussion is also turning to sensitive social areas such as pensions. There is a debate inside the government about raising the retirement age to save money, though no decision has been taken.

"Earlier the retirement age was practically not discussed, and now it is very actively being discussed," he said.

He said there would be inevitably a delay before these discussions led to concrete reforms, as hasty decisions would be counter-productive.

"If one is talking about the pension system, healthcare, education – these themes are much more sensitive, more complicated, than (industrial) sector themes," he said. "All the same they are being discussed at the highest level."

SILVER LINING

Dvorkovich also said that though Russia had been hard hit by the fall in oil prices and Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis, there was a positive side to these shocks in that the country was being forced to use its own resources more effectively.

Major policy initiatives to find new sources of growth were making progress and it was to be expected these would take time to be reflected in broad economic indicators.

For example, economic co-operation with China was "developing very well, but that doesn't mean everything is going full steam ahead", he said.

China was likely to overtake Japan and South Korea as the largest Asian investor in Russia before 2020, he predicted - although Japan and South Korea may also boost investment.

A government-backed drive to encourage import substitution by encouraging local producers also required time.

"Import substitution is absolutely real, but it is all investment projects," he said. "We will see results somewhere in a year, elsewhere in two years, elsewhere in three."

Dvorkovich said Russia still saw plenty of interest from foreign investors. Most are not deterred by the sanctions and are only waiting for signs the economy has stabilized before committing to new projects, he said.

"Maybe not as large as one would like - not tens of billions of dollars. But all companies have projects for hundreds of millions of dollars," he said.

Investors are attracted by Russia's low costs in the wake of the rouble's devaluation, he said.

"The only minus is the external political uncertainty," he said. "But money is more important for companies than this consideration."

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova, Jason Bush, Lidia Kelly, Oksana Kobzeva, Darya Korsunskaya, Christian Lowe, Vladimir Soldatkin and Alexander Winning; Editing by Susan Fenton)