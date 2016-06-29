Trade pact dumped by Trump could be revived at Asia-Pacific meeting
HANOI Japan and other remaining members of the Trans Pacific Partnership will this weekend decide how to revive the trade agreement ditched by U.S. President Donald Trump.
MOSCOW The increased volatility in global markets in the aftermath of Britain's vote to leave the European Union means Russian monetary policy needs to stay moderately tight, analysts at the Russian central bank wrote in a research note.
"The Russian market looks confident compared to other countries," the analysts, whose comments do not reflect the central bank's official position, wrote.
"But the risk of increased volatility is high and that's why the need for a moderately tight monetary policy remains."
(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)
LONDON/SHANGHAI A small Chinese company that is key to plans by Sirius Minerals to build a huge fertilizer mine under a national park in the north of England has confirmed it has a binding agreement with the UK firm.