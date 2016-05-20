Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo, alleges predatory lending
The City of Philadelphia sued Wells Fargo & Co on Monday, accusing the largest U.S. mortgage lender of predatory lending, which violates the federal Fair Housing Act.
MOSCOW Russia's budget deficit may be around 4 percent of gross domestic product in 2016 if the price of oil averages $40 per barrel, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Friday, news agency RIA reported.
(Reporting By Lidia Kelly; Writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
The City of Philadelphia sued Wells Fargo & Co on Monday, accusing the largest U.S. mortgage lender of predatory lending, which violates the federal Fair Housing Act.
NEW YORK Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added to its sizable investments in American Airlines Group Inc and Southwest Airlines Co , and shed its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc .