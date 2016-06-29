MOSCOW Russia may borrow more on the domestic market this year if needed to compensate for the fact that it has not borrowed all it can on external markets, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.

Russia raised $1.75 billion via Eurobond earlier this year, while the limit for its external borrowing is at $3 billion for 2016.

