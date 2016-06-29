Trade pact dumped by Trump could be revived at Asia-Pacific meeting
HANOI Japan and other remaining members of the Trans Pacific Partnership will this weekend decide how to revive the trade agreement ditched by U.S. President Donald Trump.
MOSCOW Russia may borrow more on the domestic market this year if needed to compensate for the fact that it has not borrowed all it can on external markets, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.
Russia raised $1.75 billion via Eurobond earlier this year, while the limit for its external borrowing is at $3 billion for 2016.
LONDON/SHANGHAI A small Chinese company that is key to plans by Sirius Minerals to build a huge fertilizer mine under a national park in the north of England has confirmed it has a binding agreement with the UK firm.