A keeper of blast furnace number six works at a cast house at the Novolipetsk (NLMK) steel mill in Lipetsk, Russia, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW Russian gross domestic product fell 4.1 percent in the third quarter, a slight improvement from the 4.6 percent decline in the previous quarter, according to preliminary data released by the Federal Statistics Service on Thursday.

The shallower decline suggests a deep economic slump in Russia is abating, but any recovery is expected to be slow, analysts said.

"All told, it looks like the worst of Russia's recession is now probably behind us. The pace of contraction in output is likely to continue to ease over the coming quarters," Capital Economics economist Liza Ermolenko said in a note.

Russia's economy has been hit by falling global commodity prices and is under stress from sanctions imposed on it by mainly Western nations angry over what they see as Russia's aggressive policy towards Ukraine.

Recovery prospects have been dimmed by signs that a global glut of oil will continue for the foreseeable future, keeping the price of Russia's main export depressed.

International benchmark Brent LCOc1 shed 2 percent on Thursday, trading below $45 per barrel, the lowest since late August.

"The more important point is that with oil prices set to remain low, the recovery from here on will be extremely sluggish," Ermolenko said.

She also said most of the improvement came from a recovery by industry, and that seasonally adjusted GDP may have risen slightly according to Capital Economics' estimates - the first quarter-on-quarter growth in over a year.

In a report published earlier on Friday, before the release of the official GDP data, analysts at Russia's central bank unofficially estimated that GDP had shrunk by 5 percent in the third quarter.

Analysts polled by Reuters at the end of last month forecast that GDP would decline by 3.9 percent in 2015 and predicted only 0.3 percent growth next year.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Jason Bush, editing by Larry King)