MOSCOW Russia will need to run a budget deficit over several years to boost its economic growth rate, according to a long-term economic development plan drawn up by its Economy Ministry.

"Every economist always says that it's better to have a deficit-free budget ... but that's a banality," Deputy Economy Minister Andrei Klepach said in remarks released for publication on Friday.

A limited deficit was needed "to make a breakthrough from the point of view of the rate of growth, its quality, and how to finance it," he told a briefing on his department's latest scenario planning for Russia's economy through to 2010.

Klepach, the government's chief economic forecaster, put the size of the desirable deficit at 1.5-2.0 percent of gross domestic product.

The remarks highlight policy differences between the Economy Ministry, which advocates higher government spending to improve infrastructure and human capital, and the Finance Ministry, which is seeking to impose a tight limit on government borrowing and cut overall spending.

