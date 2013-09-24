MOSCOW Russia's government should resist pressure for higher spending and aim to rebuild its financial buffers, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, cutting its forecast for economic growth this year.

"Growth is slowing down and risks are tilted to the downside on account of potential external and internal shocks," the IMF said, urging Russia to increase potential output growth, implement structural reforms and improve the investment climate.

The Fund cut Russia's 2013 gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast to 1.5 percent from an earlier 2.5 percent, saying the economy remains close to full capacity. The government has also revised down its forecast, to 1.8 percent - half the rate it was predicting at the beginning of the year.

The IMF said restraint on government spending would avoid intensifying inflationary pressures, with consumer price inflation nonetheless likely to exceed the authorities' 4-5 percent target range next year.

"Additional spending needed for infrastructure projects should be offset by cuts in lower-priority expenditures," it said in a statement at the end of its mission to Moscow.

The Fund advocated gradual fiscal tightening in the medium term, saying the uncertain global environment calls for a "cautious approach at the current juncture".

Russia's Reserve Fund, one of the two accumulating windfalls from oil revenues, stood at $85.4 billion as of September 1, or 4.3 percent of gross domestic product, much below the government's target of 7 percent of GDP.

The IMF reiterated its call for the central bank to keep its key policy rates on hold, with a tightening bias, saying current monetary policy is consistent with achieving medium-term inflation objectives.

Earlier this month the central bank left its main policy rate, the one-day auction repo rate, unchanged at 5.5 percent, but changed rates on some other operations to bring them closer. It also said rates may stay unchanged in October.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush/Ruth Pitchford)