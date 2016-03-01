MOSCOW Russia's central bank is expected to hold its main lending rate in March but cut it in the second quarter as inflation falls and the economy slowly recovers from recession, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Of 14 economists polled, 12 predicted the central bank would leave its key rate unchanged at 11 percent when it next meets on March 18, while two predicted a half-point cut.

On average the polled analysts predicted a half-point cut in the key rate in the second quarter, with further cuts in the third and fourth quarters bringing it to 9.75 percent by year-end.

"Inflation is continuing to slow... In this respect there are all the conditions for renewing the cycle of rate cut reductions, but of course the central bank may have a different opinion: now its very aggressive rhetoric concerns remaining inflationary risks," said Vladimir Osakovskiy, Russia economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The poll predicted inflation would end 2016 at 7.9 percent, down from 9.8 percent in January and an end-year forecast of 8.6 percent in last month's poll.

The economy was expected to contract by 1.4 percent in 2016, a slightly gloomier outlook than last month's forecast of a 1.2 percent decline.

However, the polled analysts predicted a gradual economic recovery, following a 3.7 percent decline in gross domestic product in 2015.

GDP was predicted to have declined by 2.2 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, with the pace of that decline gradually easing to 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter.

The year-on-year growth rate would reach 0.1 percent in the first quarter of 2017 and 0.7 percent in the second quarter of 2017, the poll predicted.

For 2017 as whole, the poll predicted the economy would grow by 1.1 percent.

The outlook for the rouble was more optimistic than in the previous month's poll, reflecting a recent rebound in the Russian currency driven by a recovery in oil prices.

The poll predicted the rouble would be worth 70.45 against the dollar in twelve months time, compared with last month's 12-month forecast of 75 and the present level of 74.2.

"The situation for the rouble will improve," said Nordea economist Denis Davydov. "Firstly and most importantly, we expect that in the second half of the year the oil price will rise."

(Writing By Jason Bush)