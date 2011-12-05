In China, stocks-for-loans under stress as markets slide
SHANGHAI A sharp drop in mainly small-cap Chinese stock prices has exposed a new and potentially destabilising pocket of leverage in the world's second-largest economy.
MOSCOW Vladimir Putin's United Russia party is likely to have 238 seats in Russia's 450-seat State Duma lower house of parliament after Sunday's election, Central Election Commission chief Vladimir Churov said on Monday.
The forecast, based on a nearly complete preliminary count that gave United Russia 49.5 percent of the votes, would give the prime minister's party a relatively slim 13-seat majority in the Duma. It previously held 315 seats.
Churov predicted the Communist Party would have 92 seats under the complicated division of seats, followed by Just Russia with 64 seats and Vladimir Zhirinovsky's nationalist LDPR with 56 seats.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
SHANGHAI A sharp drop in mainly small-cap Chinese stock prices has exposed a new and potentially destabilising pocket of leverage in the world's second-largest economy.
BLACKPOOL, England When Britain's election campaigning began, Peter Anthony, a candidate for the Conservatives, was hopeful that he could win in Blackpool, a working class town on England's north-west coast. Though the seat he is standing for has been held by left-leaning Labour for 20 years, Anthony felt change was in the air.