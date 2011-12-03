MOSCOW - Following are comments from Russians across the world's biggest country about Sunday's parliamentary election.

Reuters reporters collected these comments over the past two weeks.

Albina, 67, pensioner, Vladivostok:

"I shall vote for KPRF (the Communist Party). I remember well the USSR when we had free education and health. And now you have to pay for education and medicines are so expensive that our pension is not enough."

Dmitry, 34, furniture maker, Vladivostok:

"I am for the LDPR. Among all these political prostitutes, (nationalist leader Vladimir) Zhirinovsky is the most serious man of them all."

Margarita Mikhailovna, 80, retired. Moscow.

"We shall be voting for Putin, he leads with the right policies, he is competent, he is clever, and he has proceeded with everything he had planned during his presidency. He is doing everything gradually, and in another term he will bring Russia to a very high level.

"All the election campaign we see is on TV. The girls playing badminton in front of the Kremlin, I don't buy that. Before, party representatives used to visit homes, but now we don't know people to vote for."

Elizabeta, 37, lawyer, Vladivostok:

"I am for Just Russia. Their campaign films about how our pensioners are living really touched me. My mother is a pensioner herself and I have to help her."

Irina, 60, pensioner, Vladivostok.

"If it is cold I shall not vote. But if the weather is good, I shall vote for Just Russia. No way for United Russia. I cannot stand the sight of Putin: if I see him on the television, I immediately change channel."

Natalya, 30, manager, Vladivostok:

"I am apolitical and shall not vote. Nothing depends on my vote anyway."

Marina Matveevna, 53, works in real estate business. From Novokuznetsk.

"I am for Putin staying because he is accepted globally, he is the first adequate president we have had. Both Medvedev and Putin are very good. Of course we want a complete openness of the country after the USSR, the kind of the openness the West has. But we, simple people, need to work hard to get there.

"Putin's presidential campaign is never-ending, he always goes places, he travels, meets people in rural areas. Because of his visit to Raspadskaya at some point, we had our roads fixed. He pokes his nose into everything, I like to have such a president."

Galina Sergeevna, 73, retired. Formerly worked in defence industry:

"I was brought up differently: my grandmother taught me not to steal, not to lie. And look at what they are doing

"A small pack of millionaires have stolen everything the generation of my parents had earned. My pension is tiny, while under the Soviet laws it was supposed to be quite decent."

Elena, 24, law student:

"What do I think of Putin? Only the best, and nothing has changed since the announcement of his running for presidency."

Dmitry, 35, writer, Moscow:

"I shall not vote because there is no difference between the political forces: for 20 years they have been there and for 20 years they promise the same old stuff but do nothing. These are simply clans which go there to resolve their vested interests. Do you think anything will change? So why should I go to vote?"

