Spaceflight fans in Russia's Ryazan region have paid tribute to Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space, by making a portrait of the astronaut on the surface of a frozen lake ahead of the anniversary of his historic flight.

Video of the project shows people clearing out snow to outline Gagarin's face in a helmet reading "USSR".

Gagarin was 27 years old when he completed humankind's first orbit around the earth in his 'Vostok 1', on April 12, 1961.