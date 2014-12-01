ANKARA Russia's Gazprom and Turkey's Botas have signed a memorandum to build an undersea pipeline to Turkey with an annual capacity of 63 billion cubic meters, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said on Monday.

He said 14 bcm out of the total volume would go to Turkey, equivalent to roughly the volume it currently buys.

Separately, Russian Energy minister Alexander Novak said that Turkey was seeking a 15 percent discount for Russian gas. President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Turkey would get a 6 percent discount starting next year.

