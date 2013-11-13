The company logo of Russian natural gas producer Gazprom is seen on an advertisement in front of the White House in Moscow February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW Gazprom (GAZP.MM), the world's top gas producer, is expected to report a 31 percent rise in second-quarter net profit after avoiding paying rebates to its European buyers, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

The company, which has been criticized by analysts over its high costs and late results, is believed to have not paid any rebates to settle disputes with some European buyers over long-term contracts linked to the price of oil rather than spot gas prices.

"We believe that a lack of retroactive payments this year (compared to $1.7 billion paid in 2012) is to be a key driver of Gazprom's top-line growth," VTB Capital said in a research note before the company reports earnings on Thursday.

The consensus estimate is for net profit of 197.6 billion roubles ($6 billion) in the three months to June 30, up 31 percent on the same period last year.

Rebates to European companies totaled 102.7 billion roubles in 2012 and 23 billion roubles in the first quarter of this year. The company said in June that it had reserved a total of 200 billion roubles for rebates this year.

Pricing has also been a bone of contention between Gazprom and Ukraine, which stopped buying Russian gas last week, raising fears of a new gas war between Moscow and Kiev.

Analysts at Sberbank CIB noted that total exports were slightly down year on year in the second quarter as a pick-up in European deliveries was offset by a fall in Ukrainian imports.

"With weaker volumes largely cancelling out the effect of higher domestic and European pricing, Gazprom's nearly $3 bln year-on-year growth in the top line mostly reflected significantly diminishing retroactive payments," Sberbank CIB said.

Gazprom is also suffering domestically, where rivals Rosneft (ROSN.MM) and Novatek (NVTK.MM) are grabbing market share.

In a conference call scheduled for Thursday analysts will focus on the situation with Ukraine, inconclusive talks on supplying pipeline gas to China and on Gazprom's vast investment program.

Below are Gazprom's second-quarter forecasts*, in billions of roubles:

Net profit Revenues EBITDA** Average 197.6 1,104 408.6

Q2 2012 150.8 1,006 379

Q1 2013 380.7 1,461 626

*Forecasts in US dollars were converted into roubles based on the average rouble exchange rate in the second quarter of 2013.

** Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

Contributors included Alfa Bank, Barclays, BCS, Sberbank, UBS, Gazprombank, Morgan Stanley, Raiffeisen Bank, Deutsche Bank, Otkritie Bank, Renaissance Capital, HSBC, JP Morgan, VTB Capital. ($1 = 32.8562 Russian roubles)

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by David Goodman)