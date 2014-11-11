MOSCOW Russia's environmental watchdog, Rosprirodnadzor, has noticed an increase in air pollutants to above permitted levels in Moscow coming from the area of the local region's oil refinery, the ministry for natural resources said on Tuesday.

It alleged that the air near the plant was contaminated with cumene, or isopropylbenzene, a colorless liquid used mainly to produce phenol and acetone.

However, Gazprom Neft, the oil producer which controls the refinery on the south of Moscow, denied the allegations.

"Isopropylbenzene is not used in the Moscow refinery production ... The Moscow refinery can not be the source of the air pollution by these substances," the company said in a statement.

On Monday an unpleasant smell was noticed in some parts of the city and an official with Moscow's Emergency Ministry was also quoted earlier by the Interfax news agency as saying that a malfunction at a Moscow refinery was to blame.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Greg Mahlich)