German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin following their talks at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

SOCHI, Russia German Chancellor Angela Merkel, asked on a trip to Russia about the threat of Russian interference during this year's German election campaign, said she was not a fearful person and would counter unreliable information with facts.

"I am not an anxious person, I will fight the election on the basis of my convictions," she said at a news conference with Russia President Vladimir Putin, adding Germans would deal decisively with any cases of wrong information.

"We know cyber criminality is an international challenge .. but we expect that the German election will go ahead unharmed and that we have enough different positions to tackle a range of topics," she said.

