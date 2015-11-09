MOSCOW Google said on Monday that Russia's anti-monopoly watchdog had granted its request to extend a Nov. 18 deadline for the company to comply with a ruling to amend its contracts with smartphone producers.

The watchdog ruled in September that the software group had broken the law by requiring pre-installation of its search application on mobile devices running on its Android operating system. This followed a complaint by Russian rival, Yandex.

Google has been granted a one-month extension and now has until Dec. 18 to comply, a Google spokeswoman based in Moscow said.

Originally Google had until Nov. 18 to correct its contracts with manufacturers or could face penalties totaling up to 15 percent of its 2014 revenue in the mobile applications part of the Russian market.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jane Merriman)