LONDON Russian coastguards boarded the Greenpeace International ship Arctic Sunrise and arrested the 25 activists aboard following a protest against Arctic oil drilling operations, the environmental campaign group said in a statement on Thursday.

Greenpeace said that at the time of the boarding, the Arctic Sunrise was circling the Gazprom Prirazlomnaya platform and was in international waters.

(Reporting by Andrew Callus, editing by William Hardy)