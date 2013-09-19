Bagrada bug appears in Chile for first time, destroying crops
SANTIAGO The bagrada bug has appeared in Chile for the first time in recent months, and has damaged crops of cabbages, broccoli and other vegetables, the government said on Friday.
LONDON Russian coastguards boarded the Greenpeace International ship Arctic Sunrise and arrested the 25 activists aboard following a protest against Arctic oil drilling operations, the environmental campaign group said in a statement on Thursday.
Greenpeace said that at the time of the boarding, the Arctic Sunrise was circling the Gazprom Prirazlomnaya platform and was in international waters.
NEW YORK Delta Air Lines Inc said it had canceled nearly 3,000 flights this week after a severe storm hit its hometown of Atlanta, Georgia and apologized for its response to the "unprecedented" weather.