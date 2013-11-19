Magnitude 6.5 quake strikes Botswana: USGS
GABORONE A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck nearly 250 km north-northwest of the Botswana capital Gaborone on Monday, at depth of 12 km (7 miles), the U.S. Geological Survey said.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia A Russian court granted bail on Monday to one of 30 people who are being held in pre-trial detention over a September 18 Greenpeace protest against offshore oil drilling in the Arctic.
The court ruled that Yekaterina Zaspa, a Russian who served as a medic on the Greenpeace ship used in the protest but was not among activists who tried to scale Russia's first offshore oil rig, can be released on 2 million roubles ($61,300) bail.
A separate court in St Petersburg denied bail to another arrestee in the case, Colin Russell, granting a request from prosecutors to hold him in custody until February 24.
($1 = 32.6232 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova, writing by Gabriela Baczynska)
GABORONE A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck nearly 250 km north-northwest of the Botswana capital Gaborone on Monday, at depth of 12 km (7 miles), the U.S. Geological Survey said.
NEW YORK A coalition of U.S. states has mounted a broad legal challenge over what it called the Trump administration's illegal suspension of energy efficiency rules for ceiling fans, portable air conditioners and other products.
BEIJING China's smoggiest cities have pledged to ramp up the battle on pollution after air quality deteriorated in the first few months of this year, the China Daily reported on Monday, as smog blanketed the capital, Beijing, and the surrounding region.