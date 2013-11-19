ST PETERSBURG, Russia A Russian court granted bail on Monday to one of 30 people who are being held in pre-trial detention over a September 18 Greenpeace protest against offshore oil drilling in the Arctic.

The court ruled that Yekaterina Zaspa, a Russian who served as a medic on the Greenpeace ship used in the protest but was not among activists who tried to scale Russia's first offshore oil rig, can be released on 2 million roubles ($61,300) bail.

A separate court in St Petersburg denied bail to another arrestee in the case, Colin Russell, granting a request from prosecutors to hold him in custody until February 24.

($1 = 32.6232 Russian roubles)

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova, writing by Gabriela Baczynska)