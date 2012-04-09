A trader concentrates on his screens on the Troika Dialog trading floor in Moscow September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

MOSCOW The Russian rouble weakened in thin trade and shares fell on Monday, anticipating a decline in oil prices after weaker than expected economic data from the U.S. and China, and shrugging off the central bank's decision to keep interest rates unchanged.

Russia's central bank highlighted rising inflationary risks but signalled no early move in coming months. The market showed no reaction to the widely expected outcome.

By 1010 GMT, the rouble eased 0.2 percent to 29.66 against the dollar and also gave up 0.2 percent to 38.48 against the euro.

Versus the euro-dollar basket, the central bank's main gauge of the currency market, the rouble weakened 0.2 percent to 33.76.

"Non-residents are on holiday today so it's hard to expect a rise in the trading activity," analysts at ING said in a note, referring to a long Easter weekend.

"This week the local market will be vulnerable to the external news backdrop but expectations for the tax payment period, which starts next week, will gain weight," ING said.

The rouble usually receives support from export-focused companies in the second half of every month as they step up conversion of foreign currencies to meet local tax liabilities.

On Monday, local market players were waiting for more international reaction to poor U.S. payroll data, which came out last Friday when many markets were closed. Higher than expected inflation in China added to downside pressure on Russian markets.

The dollar-based RTS index .IRTS declined 0.8 percent to 1,600.9 points while its rouble-traded peer MICEX was down 0.6 percent at 1,488.7 points by 1010 GMT.

Shares in Russian coking coal miner Raspadskaya (RASP.MM) underperformed the market by losing 2.7 percent on the day, while shares in Rostelecom (RTKM.MM), state-controlled telecoms provider, were up 1.5 percent.

"A more pronounced negative mood on global markets together with technical indicators point at high probability of a further fall in the rouble and shares," said Anton Zakharov, an analyst at Promsvyazbank.

"It is possible that the rouble will weaken to 29.8 per dollar already this week," he said.

Yields on the benchmark Russia-30 Eurobond rose to 4.16 percent from levels of around 4.07 percent seen last week, reflecting investors easing exposure to Russian assets.

Russian Markets Latest Net Change % Change % Change on year

STOCKS

MICEX 1486.72 -10.47 -0.70 6.03

RTS .IRTS 1599.25 -14.00 -0.87 15.73 London ADRs .FTRIOB 921.60 5.51 0.60 18.39 Emrg Mkt Indx .MSCIEF 1027.12 -9.59 -0.93 12.08 MSCI Russia .MIWD00000PUS 327.49 -0.53 -0.16 9.34 Sberbank (SBER.MM) 93.91 -1.73 -1.81 19.08

VTB (VTBR.MM) 0.07 -0.00 -1.15 12.99 Gazprom (GAZP.MM) 176.95 -1.12 -0.63 3.30

LUKOIL (LKOH.MM) 1776.10 5.10 0.29 4.32 Rostelecom (RTKM.MM) 142.10 1.95 1.39 -6.51 Dollar/Rouble 29.67 0.07 0.22 -7.72 Euro/Rouble 38.79 0.09 0.24 -7.06 Rouble basket 33.77 0.08 0.23 -7.38 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr bond 7.92 7.91 -0.07 7.60 MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 4.00 4.50 4.25

All data taken from Reuters at 1010 GMT

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)