MOSCOW Russian shares and the rouble rose on Thursday, as investors drew hope from talks in Geneva to resolve the political crisis in Ukraine, shrugging off ominous remarks from President Vladimir Putin about his "right" to deploy troops there.

At market close at 1500 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX share index was up 0.5 percent to 1,330 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS had risen 1.6 percent to 1,173 points, helped by a stronger rouble.

The indexes had opened up, tracking global markets that were boosted by comments on Wednesday by U.S. Federal Reserve head Janet Yellen pointing to sustained low interest rates.

However, they drifted down in the afternoon as Putin answered questions in an annual phone-in with the Russian public, largely about Ukraine, where he reasserted his right to deploy troops to protect Russian-speakers.

But shares bounced back up in late trading, as attention switched to Geneva, where foreign policy heads from Russia, Ukraine, the U.S. and EU are holding talks to try to find a resolution to the Ukraine crisis.

A diplomatic source told Reuters the parties were working on a written document to be published later on Thursday if talks go well.

"In the morning the market tried to price in a positive scenario, but after the start of President Vladimir Putin's speech share prices started to retreat," said Vadim Bit-Avragum, senior portfolio manager at Kapital.

"He confirmed his tough position in relation to Ukraine: not excluding the possibility of bringing in troops."

On the other hand, Putin also said that he hoped a compromise solution could be found in Ukraine, and that he wanted to rebuild damaged relations with the West.

"For the time being there is a feeling that the Russian leadership is ready to shift the confrontation onto a diplomatic track, to solve it through negotiations," Bit-Avragum said.

Alexei Bachurin, the head trader at Renaissance Capital, said that today's share price movements did not point to any significant changes in market sentiment.

"Volumes are very low. All these moves are speculative. As far as the President's remarks are concerned, everyone is looking for real actions, not words," he said.

Unlike turbulent Russian shares, the rouble was significantly stronger for most of the day, helped by the monthly tax period requiring exporters to convert hard currency earnings to pay around 1.2 trillion roubles ($33.6 billion) in taxes this month.

Market partipants said that rouble liquidity is especially tight at present making the impact of these purchases especially pronounced.

By 1500 GMT the rouble was 0.7 percent stronger at 35.72 against the dollar , and 0.5 percent stronger at 49.48 against the euro.

It was 0.7 percent stronger at 41.88 against the dollar-euro basket.

Oil, Russia's main export, traded near a six-week high, with Brent crude holding above $109 a barrel.

"Basically we didn't hear anything new from Putin," said a currency dealer at a large Russian bank.

"But some people could have unloaded foreign currency which they were holding in case he announced live on air a decision to bring in troops to defend the Russian population (in Ukraine), or something similar."

(Additional reporting by Lidia Kelly and Vladimir Abramov; editing by Andrew Roche)