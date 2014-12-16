MOSCOW The ruble slipped into negative territory against the dollar on Tuesday, despite an emergency rate hike by the central bank overnight, and Russian shares sold off sharply as oil prices dropped.

At 0842 GMT (03:42 a.m. EST), the ruble was down around 0.2 percent versus the dollar at 64.30 rubles per dollar after opening as much as 9 percent stronger. The dollar-denominated RTS share index .IRTS was down more than 11 percent at 638 points.

