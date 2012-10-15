MOSCOW Loss-making Russian coal miner Mechel (MTLR.MM) (MTL.N) faces a toxic combination of poor demand and uncertain markets as it pushes ahead with a plan to sell steel, ferroalloys and mining assets to reduce its $9.4 billion in debts.

New York-listed Mechel can at least count on the forbearance of its Russian banks as it seeks to restructure its balance sheet and repay nearly $4 billion in debt that falls due by the end of next year.

But, with the company looking to complete the disposal of some non-core assets this year, it will have to sell at a hefty loss businesses acquired via a string of debt-financed deals in recent years.

"Until the economic cycle decisively turns up, it will be extremely challenging for Mechel to sell anything at a reasonable value," Barry Ehrlich, metals and mining analyst at Alfa Bank in Moscow, told Reuters.

Mechel, of which 52-year-old industrialist Igor Zyuzin owns 65.5 percent, could raise up to $4 billion from non-core assets and a quarter of its main cash-generating mining division if can find buyers, analysts said.

"Only if all non-core and Mechel Mining are sold, will that put the company on a sustainable footing," Ehrlich added.

Mechel has had a rocky ride since Russian leader Vladimir Putin threatened in May 2008 to "send round the doctor" when Zyuzin missed a meeting with business leaders due to illness.

The episode sent Mechel's shares into a tailspin - they have since fallen by nearly 90 percent. It also put a huge dent in Russia's benchmark RTS stocks index .IRTS which is still 40 percent below its pre-crisis peak.

Despite the steep market and industry downturn, Mechel continued to pile on debt to acquire assets that it will now have to sell cheaply after posting a $823 million net loss in the second quarter, largely driven by asset writedowns.

ON THE BLOCK

Mechel said last month that it would sell its non-Russian steelmaking operations, its European steel trading unit, ferroalloy and energy assets.

"We are in active negotiations over a number of (non-core) assets and expect to complete a number of transactions by the end of the year," Mechel's Chief Financial Officer Stanislav Ploschenko told Reuters. "We are not setting strict deadlines; the main task is to sell assets effectively."

The company spent more than $2.2 billion to buy the most expensive of these assets in 2008 and in 2011. It could recoup $500 million to $1.5 billion for them now, analysts estimate.

Mechel is also looking to sell up to 25 percent of its mining unit, which is developing the huge Elga coal deposit in Siberia, to a strategic partner. Mechel Mining accounted for almost 80 percent of the group's adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $385 million in the second quarter.

"The 25 percent stake in Mechel Mining is only suitable to a strategic such as a sovereign wealth fund. Private investors are unlikely to want to get involved," said Ehrlich, who values the stake in Mechel Mining at $1.5-$2.5 billion.

The company is in talks with investors from Japan, China and South Korea, two sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters in September.

"The partner could be any current or potential consumer of the company's coal, or a large investment fund," Ploschenko said in emailed comments, adding that sale terms could include long-term coal supply agreements or joint project financing.

Leading global coking coal producers have lost 40-65 percent of their market capitalization over the past year after a 28-percent decline in hard coking coal (HCC) prices.

BANKS TO THE RESCUE?

Putin has expressed his regret over the 2008 incident, while Russian banks - which hold half of the company's debt - have signaled their strong support for the miner.

"The company's leadership has in the past more than once demonstrated its ability to come to mutually satisfactory arrangements with its lending banks, including in refinancing its debt," said Alexey Grenkov, managing director at state-controlled Sberbank CIB.

Mechel is in talks to refinance $1.5 billion out of its $9.4 billion in gross debts. As of September 1, it had $1.5 billion in cash on hand and available credit lines, and the possibility of placing rouble bonds worth almost $1 billion.

The company said on Tuesday that it had borrowed 24 billion roubles ($770 million) from Sberbank, via its Southern Kuzbass Coal Company, to refinance short-term group debt. The five-year credit lines will have a three-year grace period.

Creditors understand that the company's short-term debt and capex are high, but these should decline when the Elga mine starts to generate positive cash flows, banking sources said.

Russia's largest producer of coking coal and its No.5 steelmaker is one of many large industry players grappling with debt. Aluminum major RUSAL (0486.HK) underwent a life-saving debt restructuring and is in talks with banks to refinance part of its $11 billion debt load.

Mechel has also been stretched by its links to Estar, a Russian group of companies with metals assets, through which it bought a Ukrainian steel plant in 2011. Estar received a $945 million secured loan under the deal and missed a repayment deadline last month.

It has decided to consolidate three Estar assets that served as loan collateral, including a steel mill in Russia's Rostov region, by the first quarter 2013, and to extend the rest of the loan - for $550 million - by nine months.

The three assets that Mechel plans to acquire have about $200 million of their own debt, CFO Ploschenko said.

(Editing by Douglas Busvine and Robin Pomeroy)